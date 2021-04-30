Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
April 30 2021 8:09pm
01:24

Alberta farmers start seeding earlier than normal

Alberta farmers are getting out in the fields a bit earlier than normal. Many have started seeding and it comes as a big relief when compared to a sloppy start last year. Nicole Stillger has more.

Advertisement

Video Home