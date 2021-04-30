Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
April 30 2021 6:14pm
02:47

Vaccination rates among newcomers to Canada consistently lower: study

Ontario’s vaccine rollout is ramping up, with more doses being directed at hot spot communities. Shallima Maharaj has more on efforts in the areas hardest hit.

