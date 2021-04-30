Menu

Canada
April 30 2021 5:24pm
01:57

30-year-old woman battling for her life in the COVID-19 unit

A woman is sharing her story from the hospital as a warning to others to take the outbreak of the virus seriously. Jesse Thomas has more.

