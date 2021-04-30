Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Focus Saskatchewan
April 30 2021 10:16am
04:28

Miniature model maker turns small hobby into big break

A Canadian artist is turning a small hobby into his big break. Daniella Ponticelli has more on the inspiration behind the miniature models.

Advertisement

Video Home