Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
April 29 2021 9:40pm
01:29

Edmonton police Chief says assault on 14-year-old Black boy not believed to be hate crime

A violent assault on a Black student in Edmonton caught on video is not being considered a hate crime by police. Morgan Black explains why.

Advertisement

Video Home