Canada
April 29 2021 7:50pm
01:17

Alberta expands COVID-19 vaccine rollout starting Friday

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announces the province will be expanding its COVID-19 vaccine rollout program and residents in Phase 2C can start booking Friday.

