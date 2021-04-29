Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
April 29 2021 5:46pm
01:53

Freelance and gig workers left out of Ontario’s COVID-19 sick day program

While many feel the Ford government’s paid sick day program comes up short, those who get paid by the gig feel completely ignored. Mark Carcasole reports.

