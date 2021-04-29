Menu

Global News at 6 Winnipeg
April 29 2021 4:06pm
01:40

Showers possible: April 29 Manitoba weather outlook

Chance of much needed moisture heading into the weekend. Peter Quinlan explains it all in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Thursday, April 29.

