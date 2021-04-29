Menu

Global News Morning BC
April 29 2021 11:31am
04:04

Finding homes for Strathcona Park homeless campers

BC Housing Minister David Eby discusses efforts to find permanent housing for campers in Strathcona Park, ahead of an April 30th deadline.

