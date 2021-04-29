The Morning Show April 29 2021 10:34am 07:54 Tips on staying resilient during the pandemic Author of ‘The Book of Awesome’ and ‘The Happiness Equation’, Neil Pasricha, joins The Morning Show with tips on how to build your resilience as we move through the third wave of the pandemic. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7819608/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7819608/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?