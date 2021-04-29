Global News Morning Halifax April 29 2021 7:42am 05:33 How N.S. fitness facilities are responding to latest lockdown Taye Landry, owner of SPINCO Halifax, Bedford and Dartmouth, discusses how this current lockdown is impacting business and how they plan to stay optimistic over the next four weeks. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7819281/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7819281/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?