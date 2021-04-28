Menu

Global News at 6 Winnipeg
April 28 2021 4:53pm
01:41

Showers, flurries, sunshine: April 28 Manitoba weather outlook

Showers overnight, with a chance of Thursday morning flurries. Peter Quinlan explains it all in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Wednesday, April 28.

