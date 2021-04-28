Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
April 28 2021 8:44am
01:05

Section of Highway 20 reopens

The commute for West Islanders just got a bit easier as a section of highway 20 near the Dorval circle has reopened. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines has the story.

