Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 11 BC
April 28 2021 1:37am
01:54

Pop-up vaccination clinics in Fraser Health for those 30+

Rush to get the jab in Coquitlam. A pop-up vaccination clinic draws long lines from many people looking to get the AstraZeneca vaccine. Aaron McArthur reports.

Advertisement

Video Home