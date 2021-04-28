Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

B.C. workers now eligible for three hours of paid leave to get COVID-19 vaccine

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 28, 2021 6:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Pop-up vaccination clinics in Fraser Health for those 30+' Pop-up vaccination clinics in Fraser Health for those 30+
Rush to get the jab in Coquitlam. A pop-up vaccination clinic draws long lines from many people looking to get the AstraZeneca vaccine. Aaron McArthur reports.

Workers in British Columbia can receive up to three hours of paid leave in order to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

A statement from the Ministry of Labour says amendments to the Employment Standards Act are now in effect, retroactive to April 19.

Read more: COVID: Fraser Health now using AstraZeneca for those 30+ in limited hot spots

The employer-paid leave covers full-time and part-time workers and the ministry says it ensures no employee will lose pay for taking time off to get vaccinated.

The three-hour leave is part of B.C.’s immunization plan and the statement says it helps make the vaccination process as easy as possible.

Click to play video: 'B.C. hopes to fast track COVID-19 vaccine timeline' B.C. hopes to fast track COVID-19 vaccine timeline
B.C. hopes to fast track COVID-19 vaccine timeline

The legislation improves on changes enacted April 1 that provide unpaid leave for pandemic-related vaccinations, which could include a worker accompanying a family  member for a shot, or if the worker needs more time to get to an assigned vaccination facility.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Labour Minister Harry Bains says vaccinations keep workers safe and reduce risks to businesses.

Read more: B.C. reports 799 COVID-19 cases, no new deaths as hospitalizations rise

“Our government believes it’s in everyone’s interest to remove all barriers to a worker getting vaccinated when they are eligible to do so,” Bains says in the statement.

The paid leave amendment will remain in effect until repealed by regulation, the ministry says.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19COVIDbc coronaviruscovid vaccinebc covidBc VaccineBc Covid VaccinePaid Leavebc vaccintionemployer paid leavepaid leave vaccinetime off vaccinevaccine leave

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers