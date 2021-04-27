Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
April 27 2021 9:04pm
02:06

First Nation communities hard-hit by COVID-19 pandemic

Despite efforts to prioritize vaccinations, several First Nation communities have been hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Kylie Stanton reports.

