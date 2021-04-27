Global News at Noon BC April 27 2021 4:59pm 06:09 Preview of 2021 DOXA Film Festival This year’s DOXA Film Festival includes the B.C. premiere of two films by writer, producer and director Sheona McDonald: Dead Man’s Switch: A Crypto Mystery & Into Light. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7814472/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7814472/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?