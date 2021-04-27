Menu

Global News Morning BC
April 27 2021 10:31am
04:25

India’s COVID crisis has B.C. families worried

Amid news of skyrocketing COVID-19 cases and not enough oxygen Surrey resident Neeraj Walia is growing increasingly concerned about his family back in India, including his mother.

