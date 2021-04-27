Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
April 27 2021 6:16am
08:25

Premier Iain Rankin Discusses New Restrictions in Nova Scotia

Premier Iain Rankin responds to new restrictions in Nova Scotia, school closures due to the lockdown, and age-based vaccination.

