NHL
April 27 2021 12:06am
03:48

RAW: Winnipeg Jets Paul Maurice Interview – Apr. 26

Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice talks about their 6-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Monday at Bell MTS Place.

