Global News Hour at 6 BC
April 26 2021 9:19pm
02:21

Keith Baldrey on COVID-19 ‘circuit breaker’ trends in B.C.

One week into the new restrictions on travel and extended restrictions businesses, Global’s Keith Baldrey looks at the latest trends in COVID-19 cases in B.C.

