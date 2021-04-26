Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
April 26 2021 9:09pm
01:28

Vancouver School Board voting on police officers in schools

The Vancouver School Board is voting Monday night on whether police officers should continue to be in the city’s schools and classrooms as liaison officers. Aaron McArthur reports.

