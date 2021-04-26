Global News Hour at 6 BC April 26 2021 9:02pm 01:40 B.C. teen dead, 14-year-old facing weapons charge following fatal stabbing A 15 year-old boy is dead after a stabbing in a Vancouver park over the weekend. A 14 year-old has been charged in relation to the teen’s death. Grace Ke reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7812062/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7812062/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?