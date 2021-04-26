Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
April 26 2021 9:02pm
01:40

B.C. teen dead, 14-year-old facing weapons charge following fatal stabbing

A 15 year-old boy is dead after a stabbing in a Vancouver park over the weekend. A 14 year-old has been charged in relation to the teen’s death. Grace Ke reports.

