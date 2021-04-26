“We’ve been getting a lot of cancellations”, how B.C.’s travel ban is leading to a lot of incentives for locals to plan ‘staycations’

We are coming up on a time of year when tourists start flocking to the Okanagan but that’s not the case so far this season. B.C.’s new travel ban has many re-considering their travel plans–many people postponing or cancelling their trips altogether, And that has local tourism operators having to get creative and cater to a different kind of clientele….the kind that doesn’t have to travel far to get here. Klaudia Van Emmerik explains.