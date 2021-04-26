Menu

Canada
April 26 2021 12:09am
Clavet business forced to close puzzles community

The Domo Clavet Junction is a one-stop shop for Clavet and regions residents. It has been in business for 44 years. Now, it is being forced to close by the RBC bank at the end of April.

