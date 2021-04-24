Canada April 24 2021 8:04pm 01:38 One hundred people attend anti-mask children’s carnival in Saskatoon Approximately one hundred people, around half of whom were children, attended an anti-mask event in Saskatoon on Saturday afternoon. 100 people attend anti-mask children’s carnival in Saskatoon <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7786982/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7786982/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?