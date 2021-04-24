Menu

Alberta
April 24 2021 7:28pm
02:17

Calgary couple loses wedding hotel reservation to curling event

A Calgary couple is angry after they say they were deceived over why their wedding hotel reservation was cancelled. Carolyn Kury de Castillo reports.

