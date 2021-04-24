Menu

Focus Ontario
April 24 2021 5:55pm
23:02

Tears, Apologies & Promises

A remarkable news conference this week from Premier Doug Ford featuring tears, apologies and promises — the reason for all three. Lots of developments this week when it comes to vaccines and infection rates — some hopeful, some troubling. Also, the pandemic has sent real estate prices soaring — should something be done about it? And, a former Minneapolis police officer is convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd — why reaction here at home is somewhat tempered. All that and more on this week’s Focus Ontario.

