Tears, Apologies & Promises

A remarkable news conference this week from Premier Doug Ford featuring tears, apologies and promises — the reason for all three. Lots of developments this week when it comes to vaccines and infection rates — some hopeful, some troubling. Also, the pandemic has sent real estate prices soaring — should something be done about it? And, a former Minneapolis police officer is convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd — why reaction here at home is somewhat tempered. All that and more on this week’s Focus Ontario.