Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
IGA Assault
April 24 2021 1:49pm
00:47

Violent altercation at Vancouver supermarket caught on camera

WARNING: Some viewers may find this video disturbing. A man was arrested and an employee was injured in a violent altercation at an IGA in downtown Vancouver, Friday evening.

Advertisement

More Videos

Video Home