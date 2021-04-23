Entertainment April 23 2021 6:15pm 04:09 ‘Mortal Kombat’ star Ludi Lin reflects on role, diversity in Hollywood Canadian actor Ludi Lin is taking on the role of Liu Kang in the new “Mortal Kombat” movie. Off-screen, he has spoken out at rallies against anti-Asian racism. Liem Vu reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7785206/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7785206/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?