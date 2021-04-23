Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
April 23 2021 12:21pm
05:40

Edmonton Public Library to have Indigenous Elder in residence

Jo-Ann Saddleback from the Saddle Lake Cree First Nation will be the first Elder in residence at an Edmonton Public Library.

