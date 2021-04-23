Menu

Global News Morning BC
April 23 2021 10:25am
03:50

More questions than answers about how BC will enforce a provincial travel plan.

Vancouver Lawyer Michael Feder weighs in on potential legal problems with B.C’s provincial travel ban.

