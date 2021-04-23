Menu

The Morning Show
April 23 2021 10:20am
04:51

Oscar nominated film Minari’s Alan Kim on stealing hearts

Eight-year-old actor Alan S. Kim joins The Morning Show to talk about winning the critic’s choice award and his film Minari.

