The Morning Show April 23 2021 3:52am 05:19 How to get kids more involved in the kitchen Food Network Canada star Jordan Andino joins The Morning Show to talk about Junior Chef Showdown and what surprised him about the contestants. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7782740/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7782740/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?