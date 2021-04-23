Menu

The Morning Show
April 23 2021 3:52am
05:19

How to get kids more involved in the kitchen

Food Network Canada star Jordan Andino joins The Morning Show to talk about Junior Chef Showdown and what surprised him about the contestants.

