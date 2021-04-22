Focus Saskatchewan April 22 2021 9:09pm 05:27 Lloydminster’s Upstream Data is mining for more than just black gold Upstream Data makes data centers that can be tied into oil wells and using the excess gas on site, power the data centers which then mine for Bitcoin. Lloydminster’s Upstream Data is mining for more than just black gold <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7782404/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7782404/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?