Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
April 22 2021 6:50pm
03:31

Alberta identifies first case of B.1.617 COVID-19 variant

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced Thursday that the first case of the B.1.617 COVID-19 variant first identified in Denmark had been found in the province.

Advertisement

Video Home