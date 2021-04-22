Amninder Grewal April 22 2021 6:31pm 01:36 Family continues searching for missing Winnipeg man, holding out hope The family of Amninder Grewal continued to search the city’s North End Thursday, looking for any signs of their loved one missing since April 15. Global’s Marney Blunt reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7781980/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7781980/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?