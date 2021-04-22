Menu

Canada
April 22 2021 6:16pm
Construction continues on future West Island REM stations without parking plan

While the future Kirkland REM station is still years from being complete, parking has become a major concern for local residents. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines reports.

