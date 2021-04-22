Global News Morning BC April 22 2021 10:57am 03:29 Earth Day: show your love for the planet Chloe Dubois of the Ocean Legacy Foundation shares details about a new initiative to educate the public about plastic pollution, and how everyone has a role to play in protecting the environment. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7780165/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7780165/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?