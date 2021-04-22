Menu

Global News Morning BC
April 22 2021 10:57am
03:29

Earth Day: show your love for the planet

Chloe Dubois of the Ocean Legacy Foundation shares details about a new initiative to educate the public about plastic pollution, and how everyone has a role to play in protecting the environment.

