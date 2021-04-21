Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
April 21 2021 9:10pm
02:36

Keith Baldrey on first person in B.C. in their 20’s dying of COVID-19

Global’s Keith Baldrey on the sobering news that for the first time in B.C., someone in their 20’s has died from COVID-19.

