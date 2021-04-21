Menu

Coronavirus
April 21 2021 8:56pm
01:46

Vaccine supply ramping up

At the current rate of vaccinations in Manitoba, the province expects to be out of its vaccine supply within a week and a half. But as Joe Scarpelli reports, many more shipments are expected.

