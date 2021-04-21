Health Matters: Fertility treatments on the rise during the pandemic?

Health Matters April 21: The pandemic has led to many people re-evaluating their parenthood priorities. The Pacific Centre for Reproductive Medicine (PCRM), a private clinic with locations in Edmonton and Vancouver, says treatments are up 27 per cent compared to 2019 – and they’re not alone in that increase. As Su-Ling Goh explains, the isolation of the past year has given some people time to try and solve issues with infertility.