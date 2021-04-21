Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
April 21 2021 8:16pm
01:56

Saskatoon educator created Prince Philip’s exercise program

In Prince Philip’s 99 years of life he credited much of his physical fitness to a program called 5BX which was created by an educator and researcher from Saskatoon.

