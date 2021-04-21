Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Saskatoon
April 21 2021 7:55pm
01:57

STC clinic to vaccinate 300 Saskatoon police officers against COVID-19 over two days

The Saskatoon Tribal Council vaccine clinic has received enough COVID-19 vaccine doses to inoculate 300 police officers, in addition to 200 civilians.

Advertisement

Video Home