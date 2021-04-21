Global News at 10 Saskatoon April 21 2021 7:55pm 01:57 STC clinic to vaccinate 300 Saskatoon police officers against COVID-19 over two days The Saskatoon Tribal Council vaccine clinic has received enough COVID-19 vaccine doses to inoculate 300 police officers, in addition to 200 civilians. STC clinic to vaccinate 300 Saskatoon police officers against COVID-19 over two days <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7778969/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7778969/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?