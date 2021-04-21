Menu

Global News Morning BC
April 21 2021 12:02pm
04:39

The Future of Work: Hiring and getting hired in a virtual world

HR Tech Group CEO Stephanie Hollingshead explores how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed networking, hiring and interviewing for both companies and prospective employees.

