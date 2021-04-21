Menu

Global News Morning BC
April 21 2021 10:30am
04:26

BC Budget 2021: Child care funding plan

Viveca Ellis of Single Mothers’ Alliance for Gender & Economic Justice weighs in on the B.C. government’s plan to double the number of $10 a day child care spaces.

