Global News Morning Saskatoon
April 21 2021 10:04am
03:29

Saskatoon’s spring weather outlook

Will April showers bring May flowers? Peter Quinlan joins Global News Morning with what’s been an up-and-down spring so far, and what we can expect as we prepare for the summer months.

