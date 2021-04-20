Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
April 20 2021 9:37pm
02:21

B.C.’s COVID-19 positivity rate declining in some hot spots

Global’s Keith Baldrey reports on some better news regarding B.C.’s COVID-19 positivity rates, despite hospitalizations being at record highs.

Advertisement

Video Home