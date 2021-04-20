Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
April 20 2021 9:34pm
02:07

New travel restrictions to hit BC Ferries travelers

The new COVID-19 travel restrictions effective Friday and lasting through the May long weekend will have a major impact on BC Ferries. Kylie Stanton reports.

Advertisement

Video Home