Coronavirus April 20 2021 8:30pm 02:02 The state of COVID-19 in North Dakota There have been more than 1500 COVID-19 deaths in North Dakota, but as Joe Scarpelli reports, the state is in a much better position because of its vaccine rollout. Manitoba well behind North Dakota in race to herd immunity <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7775798/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7775798/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?